Viewers shocked by Cowell’s altered face

SIMON Cowell returned to the small screens on a new UK season of The X Factor over the weekend, but his appearance had viewers worrying about him.

The music mogul, 60, has transformed his lifestyle this year and has slimmed down after adopting a vegan diet.

But UK X Factor fans voiced their concern over his new look on Twitter as he judged celebrity hopefuls at his Malibu mansion.

Simon Cowell’s appearance on Celebrity X Factor over the weekend.

One concerned fan posted: "Can I ask … Is Simon Cowell unwell??? He looks and sounds very unwell! Am I the only one who thinks this???????"

Another said: "Simon Cowell does not look like Simon Cowell."

A third posted: "Simon! You need to set the record straight with fans. Are you okay? People are concerned about your recent look on TV.

Cowell circa 2003.

The new-look Cowell on screen.

"I think you look very tanned. And if you're using Botox will be a reason too. You don't need facelifts and stuff. You were fine how you were."

"Everyone's comments on twitter about #SimonCowell but has anyone thought he might be "really " ill and something we don't know, instead of just a diet ? #poorbloke."

Simon Cowell now looks like the fake Santa in The Santa Clause 2 #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/TtideVmPMX — Ollie McGrath (@OliverMcGrath) October 12, 2019

Cowell's look has changed so much that even his waxwork at Madame Tussaud's has been updated.

One branch of the waxwork museum has smoothed out the wrinkles, slimmed his waistline and glossed over the grey in his hair, kitting him out in a platinum sequined jacket.

A source at the attraction said: "Simon's transformation has been a massive talking point.

"The simple fact is he doesn't look anything like his old waxwork. So to mark his 60th, he's had a showbiz makeover, with outfit to match."

Showing off his new look in August this year. Picture: Getty

Cowell is believed to have lost almost 10kg this year.

He changed his lifestyle after collapsing down a flight of stairs at home in 2017.

Cowell's youthful look has even caught the eye of his old X Factor sparring partner Louis Walsh.

The Irish music boss, who has returned to The X Factor: Celebrity spin-off, along with judges Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger, jibed: "Simon's got a new face, Sharon's got a new face … this is an old face. And Nicole … ask her!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission