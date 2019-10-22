Menu
Awkward.
Offbeat

Odd clothing spotted in TV show set in Middle Ages

22nd Oct 2019 2:03 PM

This year an episode of Game of Thrones went viral for all the wrong reasons when fans spotted a takeaway coffee cup in a scene, but a Netflix show may have just topped that gaffe.

A viewer of Reign, a dramatised biopic about Mary Queen of Scots, spotted an error in one of the scenes.

In season two episode three of the series, a sword-fight battle features a major historical inaccuracy: the Everlast branded-band of a character's underwear is clearly visible.

Medieval times — brand new undies.
"This is not the worst thing about Reign, the Mary Queen of Scots biopic on Netflix, but one of the French peasants is wearing a pair of Everlast boxers," the Twitter user wrote.

Yep, they definitely didn’t wear those in the Middle Ages.
In May, the final season of Game of Thrones received a caffeine hit of controversy when viewers spotted a disposable coffee cup during a scene.

Just 48 hours after the episode aired, the coffee cup was edited out.

The same can't be said for the error in Reign - the scene is still live on Netflix (although not here on Australia, where the series instead screens on Foxtel's Fox8 channel).

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission.

