Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vince Gilligan confirms he is working on a new film with ‘ties’ to Breaking Bad.
Vince Gilligan confirms he is working on a new film with ‘ties’ to Breaking Bad.
Movies

Breaking Bad movie ‘in the works’

by New York Post
8th Nov 2018 4:28 AM

CULT television show Breaking Bad may have had its finale in 2013, but we may have not seen the last of Walter White.

Entertainment publication Variety has confirmed that series creator Vince Gilligan is working on a new film with ties to the Emmy Award-winning series.

Gilligan is working on a two-hour film, Variety reports, although whether it's destined for theatres or television is unclear.

 

Emmy Award-winning television series Breaking Bad had its finale in 2013. Source: Supplied
Emmy Award-winning television series Breaking Bad had its finale in 2013. Source: Supplied

 

Gilligan has also remained tight-lipped on specific details about what shape the movie would take - whether it may be a prequel like Better Call Saul, or whether any of Breaking Bad's stars will return.

The Albuquerque Journalincludes a logline stating the film "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom."

 

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan graced our TV screens again when he made a prequel to the series following the fan favourite character Saul Goodman.
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan graced our TV screens again when he made a prequel to the series following the fan favourite character Saul Goodman.

 

The Journal also reports the title as "Greenbriar", although whether that's the final title has not been confirmed.

Production is scheduled to begin mid-November through early February in Albuquerque.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission.

breaking bad editors picks movies tv vince gilligan

Top Stories

    Adani reveals new workforce numbers for building CQ mine

    premium_icon Adani reveals new workforce numbers for building CQ mine

    Business Rockhampton and Townsville remain the primary source for employees on the Carmichael Project.

    • 8th Nov 2018 6:03 AM
    Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    premium_icon Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    News Rocky boy among thousands of sick kids who benefit from telethon

    • 8th Nov 2018 6:13 AM
    Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    premium_icon Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    Crime It took four police officers to detain him

    Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    premium_icon Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    News 'Leader of the Opposition has said she intends to take no action'

    Local Partners