Vinnies calls for cash donations to help bushfire victims

Rick Williams and Maria Duivenvoorden from Yeppoon Vinnies store are asking for cash donations to help people affected by the bushfires.

Rick Williams and Maria Duivenvoorden from Yeppoon Vinnies store are asking for cash donations to help people affected by the bushfires.

ST VINCENT DE PAUL has been inundated with generous donations of clothing and furniture to help bushfire victims but what they really need now is much-needed monetary support.

Vinnies Rockhampton Executive Officer Tanya Doherty said staff and volunteers have seen overwhelming generosity in the donations received from worried community members across the state, but the charity can do so much more for bushfire victims with a financial donation.

“We’ve received pallets and trucks full to the brim of love and support in the form of clothes, furniture and toys,” Ms Doherty said.

“The human spirit of caring for others really is alive and well in this community. But supply has outweighed demand and we are at capacity.

“The needs of people impacted by this disaster are now far more urgent than material goods.

“Donations of cash are needed to help us supply food vouchers for hungry families, pay for fuel, prepare families to re-enter their homes or find alternative living arrangements after they’ve lost their homes to bushfires.”

Since the devastating bushfires began, Vinnies has supported the Yeppoon community with $2000 worth of food vouchers being delivered between November 28-December 5, and $5000 in emergency relief.

Ms Doherty said much more is needed and is calling on the community for support.

“The fires have damaged infrastructure of homes and left victims homeless, without food, shelter or means to take care of themselves and their families. In cases like these monetary donations are the best way to help,” she said.

“By donating money, we are able to fit the community’s donations to the victims needs and support them in the best way we can.

“We are on the ground helping families and members of the community on the road to recovery, but we need the public’s help.

“Their donations go straight back into the community helping us feed the men, women and children who come to us hungry or homeless and desperate for help.”

Those wanting to support their fellow Queenslanders in Yeppoon during their recovery from the recent bushfires should visit Vinnies.org.au press the donate button and choose Vinnies Always There — Fire Flood Drought Appeal or call 13 18 12.

Vinnies Rockhampton Executive Officer Tanya Doherty said staff and volunteers have seen overwhelming generosity in the donations received from worried community members across the state, but the charity can do so much more for bushfire victims with a financial donation.

“We’ve received pallets and trucks full to the brim of love and support in the form of clothes, furniture and toys,” Ms Doherty said.

“The human spirit of caring for others really is alive and well in this community. But supply has outweighed demand and we are at capacity.

“The needs of people impacted by this disaster are now far more urgent than material goods.

“Donations of cash are needed to help us supply food vouchers for hungry families, pay for fuel, prepare families to re-enter their homes or find alternative living arrangements after they’ve lost their homes to bushfires.”

Since the devastating bushfires began, Vinnies has supported the Yeppoon community with $2000 worth of food vouchers being delivered between November 28-December 5, and $5000 in emergency relief.

Ms Doherty said much more is needed and is calling on the community for support.

“The fires have damaged infrastructure of homes and left victims homeless, without food, shelter or means to take care of themselves and their families. In cases like these monetary donations are the best way to help,” she said.

“By donating money, we are able to fit the community’s donations to the victims needs and support them in the best way we can.

“We are on the ground helping families and members of the community on the road to recovery, but we need the public’s help.

“Their donations go straight back into the community helping us feed the men, women and children who come to us hungry or homeless and desperate for help.”

Those wanting to support their fellow Queenslanders in Yeppoon during their recovery from the recent bushfires should visit Vinnies.org.au press the donate button and choose Vinnies Always There — Fire Flood Drought Appeal or call 13 18 12.