Vinnies goes solar with Federal grant

Michelle Landry MP and Phillip Cranny of Vinnies said new solar panels would provide much-needed relief from electricity bills. Jack Evans

St Vincent de Paul's Centre for Charity will receive relief from the mounting pressure of utility costs as Michelle Landry, The member for Capricornia announced a new solar initiative.

The relief package will come from a $20,000 grant towards solar panels from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme.

Ms Landry said she was thrilled of offer the grant to the great Central Queensland charity provider.

" I'm proud to be able to deliver this $20,000 grant to Vinnies and I firmly believe this is money well spent.

"This grant will help Vinnies implement a solar system to help alleviate their power bills well into the future, helping them continue to deliver for the most vulnerable in the community,” she said.

St Vincent de Paul representative, Phillip Cranny said the solar panels will relieve the burden of high electricity bills, allowing the organisation to redirect savings back into the community.

"This is a wonderful initiative and we're very pleased we have been chosen.

"$20,000 will help us in many ways.

"there will be something like a $4,000 dollar saving in power costs for us and we will be able to help transfer that out into the region,” he said.