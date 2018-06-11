Ablett gives Roos rude awakening

TIMING is everything in this game.

North Melbourne has been such a breath of fresh air this season as they lived up to the spirit of the Shinboners and thumbed their noses at the doubters.

As each week passed and the Roos continued to stand up, the narrative started to change.

And it wasn't just talk about finals but club great Wayne Carey took it to another level by suggesting North had the capability to win the premiership.

So with the new level of expectation and their tyres well and truly pumped up the Roos travelled down the Princes Highway and … leaked some air.

In fact they had those tyres slashed and the perpetrator was a repeat offender, particularly in these surrounds.

Gary Ablett was playing his 200th game for the Geelong Football Club and he appreciated the present he received from the Kangaroos which was … no opponent.

The two-time Brownlow medallist roamed around like the good old days, gathering kicks at will and setting up what turned out to be a comfortable Cats victory.

Gary Ablett raises his arms after kicking a goal in the last quarter. Picture: Michael Klein

Ablett led all-comers at halftime with 17 possessions which included 10 contested and five clearances.

By the end he was still No.1 on stats sheet with 34 disposals which included 16 contested and seven clearances.

And as always with Gazza, there was a moment to savour.

It came at the 12-minute mark of the last quarter when the Cats broke through the middle of the ground and the favourite son got on the end of the handball, took one bounce, slowed down noticeably and kicked the goal from 40 metres.

A late push put him on his knees and he then raised his arms in celebration to the masses who were already falling over themselves about the return of their former hero.

The beauty of this game from Ablett wasn't just in the possession count, it was the pressure acts and tackles - he led the Cats with eight - which hasn't always been the case.

He had a few partners in crime in what was an impressive performance by the Cats after they got a scare early in the last quarter when North got within 10 points.

Mark Blicavs spoils North Melbourne forward Ben Brown. Picture: Michael Klein

But Geelong rammed on the next five goals of the game, the second in that sequence coming from Tom Hawkins, who'd enjoyed a spectacular afternoon.

The Cats spearhead finished with three goals but it was his workrate and movement up the field that impressed. He finished with 23 possessions and 11 marks.

Once again credit needs to go to this young rejigged Cats defence who stood up.

Mark Blicavs had the best of Ben Brown, who was kept scoreless, while youngster Jack Henry, All-Australian candidate Tom Stewart and Jake Kolodjashnij continued to play beyond their years.

Irishman Zach Tuohy and back pocket Jed Bews both kicked goals which said a lot about the home team's penchant for streaming forward.

The midfield battle was always going to be a deciding factor in this contest and as expected North sent Ben Jacobs to Joel Selwood.

He kept the Cats skipper to just six touches in the first half but in the end he was overwhelmed with Selwood having 20 in the second half as his team got motoring.

Geelong defender Jake Kolodjashnij holds on to mark after backing into a pack. Picture: Michael Klein

Patrick Dangerfield more than did his job with a lot of his damage coming forward with two first-half goals crucial.

North's ball magnet Ben Cunnington was quieter than usual with 22 possessions while Shaun Higgins kept his All-Australian campaign on track with 30 touches and two goals.

The problem for the Roos was their lower profile players who've been playing their role so impressively this season, collectively decided to have a day off.

This wasn't good news for Brad Scott or Wayne Carey.

GEELONG 4.4 6.7 9.8 14.12 (96)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.6 2.6 6.8 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Cats: Hawkins 3, Dangerfield 2, Tuohy, Buzza, Duncan, Parsons, Jones, Ablett, Kelly, Bews, Cunico

Kangaroos: Higgins 2, Ziebell, Cunnington Dumont, Turner, Wood, Goldstein

BEST

Cats: Geelong: Ablett, Hawkins, Blicavs, Stewart, Cunico, Duncan, Kelly

Kangaroos: Higgjns, Cunnington, Jacobs, Wright

INJURIES

Cats: Black (knee), Menegola (back)

Kangaroos: Ziebell (cut knee)

Reports: Nil

Umpires: Foot, Meredith, Williamson

Official crowd: 31,265 at GMHBA Stadium