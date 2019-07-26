Vintage landau draws history buffs to CQ Auctions

OUR HISTORY: CQ Auctions' Cec Judd expects a lot of interest in the historic buggies at this weekend's sales

OUR HISTORY: CQ Auctions' Cec Judd expects a lot of interest in the historic buggies at this weekend's sales Jann Houley

LAST month, CQ Auctions at Gracemere sold four vintage horse carriages for upwards of $3,000 each.

One of them is destined for Emerald where the local publican will do it up to offer rides during weddings and other functions.

"I think it's a mark of the region's rural origins that people have a lot of old equipment and memorabilia in storage,” auctioneer Cec Judd said.

"We've had packsaddles complete with six-gallon water canteens and pre-war calibration equipment for checking voltage in submarines.”

And regardless how many vehicles Mr Judd sells, from pushbikes to Harley Davidsons, there's always something new to learn.

"I didn't realise you can't reverse these buggies until the wheel nuts started loosening off in the yard,” he said.

"They are left hand threaded so they get tighter as the carriage goes forward.”

There are another half-dozen horse rigs up for sale this weekend and it's the gleaming black-and-red English landau that is creating a ripple among buyers and online history buffs.

According to the seller, it played a part in the 1988 World Expo celebrations and, three years earlier, carried the late Russ Hinze down the main streets of the Sunshine Coast.

"He was there to open the Turf Club in 1985 but his procession was upstaged by some unscripted kangaroos bounding alongside,” the seller said.