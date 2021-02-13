Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Furious dog
Furious dog
Pets & Animals

Bad dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

by Chris Calcino
13th Feb 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is making its own push for powers to ban people from owning pets following the revelation that a Cairns family has been ordered to have seven violent dogs destroyed in the space of a year.

Division 9 Cairns regional councillor Brett Olds has called for local governments to be empowered to issue pet bans to people whose dogs repeatedly attacked and killed other animals or humans.

 

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.
RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.


RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the organisation also needed new powers for animal neglect and cruelty cases.

"The way the situation stands now, we have to take someone to court to get a prohibition order," he said.

"That's expensive and very time consuming, and in a lot of cases fines never get paid anyway.

"If we can get the order without having to take a person to court, it would be hugely beneficial."

Mr Beatty said the wait for court hearings had stretched to 18 months.

Originally published as Violent dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Premium Content Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Business He alleges his injuries cause pain and limit his ability to stand, sit, drive, squat, walk or carry items.

        Work continues on construction of $14.5m Rocky rehab centre

        Premium Content Work continues on construction of $14.5m Rocky rehab centre

        News The 42-bed facility is due to be completed this year

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We live in a nanny country’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘We live in a nanny country’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        GARDENING: The meaning of Valentine flowers

        Premium Content GARDENING: The meaning of Valentine flowers

        Gardening Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks for around the garden.