27°
News

Violent drink driver chases, rams and runs family off road

Vanessa Jarrett,, Central Telegraph | 28th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
SPUN OUT: The car that chased down and rammed a four-wheel drive photographed the next day.
SPUN OUT: The car that chased down and rammed a four-wheel drive photographed the next day. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment for running a family off the road on the Burnett Hwy last year.

The incident occurred on November 4 when a mother and father were driving home with their three children from a local community event about 10pm.

The Biloela mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Central Telegraph a man in a black sports car overtook their four-wheel drive and braked suddenly in front of them.

The woman said the man stopped, got out of his car and started coming towards them and she tried to reverse as fast she could.

"I've panicked, because I have three little boys in the back seat," she said.

"Then he ran to his car and he's reversing up the Burnett Hwy chasing us."

The woman turned up dirt roads trying to lose him as he was only in a low car but he just kept on chasing them and blocking them.

The man continually hit their car with his sports car, causing more damage to his car as they had a bull bar and side steps.

Eventually the sports car sustained enough damage that he was no longer able to continue chasing them.

The man, Lawrence Cameron Mitchell, 28, was found later that night by local police, when he was charged with counts of dangerous driving.

He faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 24, over the offences.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges, two of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one of drink-driving.

The man was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for two charges each to be served together, with an early parole date of October 24.

He was disqualified from driving for two years for one charge and 18 months for another.

He was also ordered to pay $15,406.37 restitution and was fined $1600 for drink-driving.

The mother said it was great to know he was behind bars.

"It does feel nice to know he is off the road," she said.

She said it was a Wowan police officer who broke the good news to her.

"They called me up each time he went to court to let me know it had been adjourned," she said.

"It is really nice to know we have such nice, caring police around us."

Months on from the incident, the young children who were in the car are still traumatised from the experience.

"I will take my little boy in to hear the news direct from the police, I think it will help him a lot," she said.

"He is eight, he witnessed it, every time he sees a black car he still jumps. He still gets a lot of nightmares."

Not only has it brought pain onto her children but it has left the mother scarred as well.

"I still can't drive at night," she said.

"I used to travel a lot by myself with the kids down to Brisbane, overseas, now I wouldn't travel with the kids at night any more."

The mother said the rampage was something for which she could never have been prepared.

"It is something I never thought would happen, I thought if you have a good, reliable car you would be fine," she said.

"It was if you had a breakdown then you might get hurt."

With her mobile phone in the boot of her car in her handbag, the mother said the scariest part was not being able to call for help.

"My fear is we weren't safe that night," she said.

"He was like a raged animal coming towards us."

Trying to move forward and prevent herself from being in the same situation again, the mother has gone through some measures to protect herself.

"I have put a dash cam, a two-way radio and a better aerial in my car for better phone service," she said.

"Just more security measures.

"And I am a lot more concious now, I call my husband and let him know when I am leaving town so someone knows where I am. And I make sure I always have my mobile with me at the front."

The mother said while time does heal all wounds, it will take quite a while yet.

"It was definitely the scariest night of my life," she said.

"It is getting a little better (moving on) but it is taking a lot longer than I hoped it would.

"I don't think I will ever fully recover."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drink driving road rage rockhampton magistrates court

Croc fears bite at site earmarked for $70K spruce-up

Croc fears bite at site earmarked for $70K spruce-up

Resident concerned by crocodile sightings at Gracemere

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

Man bashes girlfriend, encourages mate to join in

Rockhampton man's deplorable domestic violence attack

Anti-Adani revolt shows split on coal

LOCALLY SOURCED: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

LABOR has rejected three anti-Adani motions

Local Partners

Talks positive on Cap Coast container refund plan

Plastic bag initiative well supported by Capricorn Coast

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Aurizon delivers good news to CQ

Previous recipients of QRRRWN's Strong Women Leadership Program.

Delivering more than just products and commodities to the community.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

The Country Fire Service volunteer had been caught in the raging inferno that killed 75 people and became known as the Ash Wednesday bushfires.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

Two Levels of Amazing Comfort

345 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $428,000

This large home offers you and your family two levels of amazing space and has been designed for comfort and privacy throughout. You will fall in love with the...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $264,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

WHAT A TRANSFORMATION !!!

5 Machafer Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 1 1 $290,000

This needs to be seen to be believed - This PERFECT family retreat inconspicuously awaits your inspection… - FOUR Bedrooms, low maintenance - BIG BEAUTIFUL...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $895,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Escape to The Country with 5 Acres, Large Home and a Shed

24 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Making the decision to move out of town to an acreage property is becoming a high priority these days with young families. This large 4 bedroom lowset brick home...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Prominent Rocky petrol station up for sale

Rockhampton Puma petrol station on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

"Rockhampton is a booming commercial hub”

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction