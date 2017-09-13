Violent man threatens to kill his Yeppoon mother

Benjamin Kellaway, who is in his 30s, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to five charges in relation to a violent outburst at his mother's home at Farnborough on Friday afternoon.

A REPEAT violent offender threatened to kill his mother, stood over her with rocks in his hands, jumped on her car and rammed a tent pole through a motorhome's back window.

His mother fears him so much, she had a court order he does not attend her home address. But that didn't stop him Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Kellaway, who is in his 30s, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to five charges in relation to a violent outburst at his mother's home at Farnborough on Friday afternoon.

The charges included burglary, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Kellaway's mother was inside her home with a witness when her son arrived about 3.30pm.

"He advanced towards his mother and stated 'I'm going to kill you',” she said.

Ms Marsden said he grabbed his mother by the shoulders and slammed her on the floor where she ended up in the foetal position as Kellaway towered over her with rocks in both of his hands and the witness intervened.

The mother escaped outside while the witness held Kellaway back.

The mother was next to her car when her son caught up with her, grabbed her by the hair and pushed her to the ground.

"The victim stayed on the ground fearful of what the defendant would do next,” Ms Marsden said.

She sustained abrasions to the right side of her face, including her nose and cheek, her forehead and the entire left side of her face. She also had abrasions to her hip, lower left leg and knee.

Kellaway has then jumped on the bonnet of his mother's car, causing three scratches, and then pulled the windscreen wipers off the vehicle.

He jumped off the bonnet and the witness stood between Kellaway and his mother.

Ms Marsden said Kellaway then stated "well, I can't kill her now” and walked back towards her residence and removed a tent pole fixed to a tarp on the side of the home.

Kellaway has then removed a fixed tent pole from his mother's residence.

The witness has then gone for help, jumped in his car and could see Kellaway in the rear view mirror approach the motorhome.

Kellaway threw the tent pole through the rear window of a Mazda motorhome before leaving the scene wearing only boxer shorts.

Ms Marsden said police located him nearby after calls from members of the public.

The court heard Kellaway has a 13-page criminal history including 12 previous entries of wilful damage.

Kellaway led a 26-hour manhunt in 2011 after he stole a vehicle, crashed it and was last seen in bushland with a number of firearms.

He received 15 charges including going armed to cause fear and assault occasioning bodily harm.

In 2008, Kellaway threatened to kill people, caused damage to property, stole a quad bike and escaped into bushland.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Kellaway for the recent offences to a 15-month prison term with a parole release date of January 8, 2018, taking into account two-days pre-sentence custody.