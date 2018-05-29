Violent sex attacker to be released on supervision

Cain, now 36, has been in custody virtually all his adult life - and when last let out, raped a woman.

Cain, now 36, has been in custody virtually all his adult life - and when last let out, raped a woman.

THE LAST time Ryan Thomas Cain was released from jail, within 24 hours he raped a woman in her Mackay home.

But the sex offender, who has spent only five weeks of the last 17 years out of custody, will be released on supervision.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, barristers for Cain and the Attorney-General agreed the 36-year-old could be released on a five-year supervision order.

After the 2008 rape, in which Cain claimed to have a knife, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Cain's criminal history included violence and property offences and he will need lifelong treatment for mental health problems, the court also heard.

Cain also had what one psychiatrist called "severe" antisocial personality disorder.

That disorder evolved from an early conduct disorder, and Cain had a disruptive, dysfunctional childhood, the court heard.

Justice Helen Bowskill said three psychiatrists agreed Cain's re-offending risk would be "moderate to high" without supervision.

The court heard psychiatrists who assessed Cain felt his risk of sexual re-offending was low if released on supervision.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

The court heard health professionals thought Cain was more likely to commit "general offending" than sex offences.

On his supervised release, Cain, who was previously jailed in Rockhampton, will initially be housed at a correctional precinct. -NewsRegional