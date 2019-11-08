Viral tattoo girl reveals extreme plan

Amber has had 200 tattoos on her body, had her tongue split and her earlobes stretched. Picture: amber__luke/Instagram

Amber Luke says she's not planning anymore extreme body modifications.

But then you realise she actually is because the 24-year-old's definition of extreme is much different to everyone else's.

She spent more than $35,000 modifying her body, but she went blind for three weeks after getting her eyeballs tattooed with blue ink.

Ms Luke, 24, from NSW, underwent an excruciating and dangerous 40-minute procedure to transform her eyes.

It was the latest in a string of body modifications the body piercer has done, including getting 200 tattoos on her body, having her tongue split and her earlobes stretched.

Ms Luke, who calls herself the Blue Eyed White Dragon and first developed her bizarre fascination with extreme modifications at 16, said the eyeball job was the most dangerous procedure she had done to date.

The eye tattoo created global headlines.

Now she has a new plan.

"I'm not sure it's extreme but I'm blacking out my left arm and I plan to put white geometric patterns on it," she told news.com.au.

"I'm not sure how it will go with my skin because there's a lot of trauma when your skin gets blacked out.

"My skin heals really quickly from getting tattoos so often."

A bit over a year ago the Brisbane traffic controller spent $10,000 on more than 50 tattoos - she's now up to 250 tattoos and has spent $35,000.

"It's kind of all one body suit," she said.

Sometimes she gets nine tattoos in a week.

"It depends on the circumstance, if I have a tattoo convention I'll fit as many as I can in the one day," she said.

Ms Luke went blind for three weeks tattooing her eyeballs blue in a "brutal" procedure.

While her appearance is extreme, so too are people's reactions, attacking her page again this week after she was in the media.

She said she'd even been told to kill herself.

"I've had depression and suicidal attempts in the past, and they'll say you should have gone blind or you should hang yourself," she said.

"It's nasty and unnecessary."

Ms Luke said the criticism used to bother her but she'd learnt how to deal with it.

"It used to get to me really badly," she said.

"It used to make my not want to leave the house and feel really insecure about myself.

"No mater what they say, it's just their opinion. At the end of the day everyone has their own idea of what beauty is, and mine is just different to everyone else's.

"I've learned to deal with it and put a barrier up."

Ms Luke said she tended to focus on the positive rather than the negative.

"I receive a lot of support from friends, family, strangers and local businesses," she said.

"The support and love is phenomenal. You never expect people to be so open-minded in this day and age. It's starting to become more acceptable."

While she's running out of space on her body, Ms Luke said she still had a "few gaps" on her legs for more tattoos.

She said while the blue-eyed white dragon name had stuck in the media after she mentioned friends called her that, she said her intention wasn't to look like a dragon.

Ms Luke said she hoped to fully cover her body with tattoos by March 2020.