Flights to Tasmania on sale for as low as $69. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
News

Virgin drops flight deals from $69

by James Hall
21st Jun 2021 3:25 PM | Updated: 4:01 PM

Virgin Australia has released sales on flights to Tasmania with journeys to the apple island starting at $69 from Monday.

The airline will offer deals up to 30 per cent off one-way economy flights up until June 28 or until sold out to Hobart and Launceston from various mainland cities.

Journeys are available for select travel dates between July and April to accommodate the increased popularity of tourism in Tasmania, a Virgin spokesperson said.

“Offering incredible natural beauty, world-class food and wine, as well as art and culture, and we’re making it even easier to get there with fares from as low as $69,” they said.

“We’re seeing strong demand for flights to and from Tasmania and so we’ll begin to add more capacity to the market over the next few months with approximately 46,000 additional seats when compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

One way economy fare highlights (both directions):

  • Melbourne to Launceston from $69
  • Melbourne to Hobart from $85
  • Sydney to Launceston from $85
  • Sydney to Hobart from $95
  • Brisbane to Hobart from $129
  • Adelaide to Launceston from $129

Originally published as Virgin drops flight deals from $69

