Virgin Australia has unleashed a 72-hour sale on domestic fares. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
News

Virgin launches huge flight sale

by Evin Priest
20th Apr 2021 9:30 AM

Virgin Australia has dropped a massive 72-hour sale that will offer fares on 28 popular major city destinations for as low as $79.

The sale began overnight and will last until 11.59pm on Thursday, with bookings made online.

A trip from Melbourne to Adelaide can be snapped up for as little as $79 one way, while the sought-after Sydney to Gold Coast route will be offered from $85.

Flights from Sydney to Adelaide will be on sale at $99, while Melbourne to Brisbane will cost $119 and Brisbane to Perth $199.

Virgin Australia believes the sale will help get Australians back in the air as the domestic travel industry recovers from COVID-19 and harsh interstate border closures.

"We're all about delivering travel experiences guests love and are pleased to be able to support the recovery of domestic tourism," a Virgin Australia spokesperson said.

"With more than 28 destinations on sale for the next 72 hours, there has never been a better time to get out and explore our incredible country."

More than 800,000 half-price fares have been offered as part of a government-subsidised scheme to get Australians back in the air.
The 72-hour sale coincides with the federal government's half-price flights sale, which customers are snapping up through Virgin Australia and Qantas.

The government's $1.2bn subsidy for the struggling travel sector has allowed airlines to slash fares on tickets to destinations in desperate need of winter tourism.

The sale lasts until July 31 and applies to travel between mid-April until September 30.

From Sydney, cheap fares can be booked with Virgin to Adelaide ($90) and the Gold Coast ($60).

Travellers from Melbourne can get to Launceston ($55), Adelaide ($70) and the Gold Coast ($78).

In total, Virgin has allocated 260,000 half-priced seats on sale across nine regions and 25 destinations.

Travellers are also lapping up the half-price flights subsidy through Qantas, with fares from Sydney to the Gold Coast as cheap as $77 one way.

Cheap tickets are also on offer from Sydney to Hobart ($102), Adelaide ($108) and Hamilton Island ($117). Qantas's half-price flight routes across Australia can be found here.

Originally published as Virgin launches huge flight sale

