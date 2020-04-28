Virgin promises post-COVID cheaper regional flights post-COVID

As the future of Virgin Australia remains very much in the lurch, Central Queenslanders looking to travel post-COVID-19 restrictions will still be charged less to travel by the embattled airline.

Assuming it will be okay to travel within Queensland by Saturday September 26, Virgin is the cheapest alternative across all major Central Queensland airports.

As of 10am Tuesday morning according to each respective airline, A traveller heading one way from Rockhampton to Brisbane could book a ticket for $139 with Virgin.

Alternatively, the cheapest Red e-Deal Qantas flight leaving Rockhampton is $156, or $354 if you would like to make it a flexi-fare.

Virgin also undersells the Mackay to Brisbane with $119 while the cheapest flight from Qantas’ subsidiary Jetstar will set you back $136 or $140 on a Qantaslink flight.

Heading to Gladstone? You can expect to pay upwards of $187 with Qantas over a flight leaving five minutes later with Virgin at 11:05am worth $153

Keeping in mind travel within Queensland is currently restricted to essential travel only, If you’re looking at flying from Rockhampton to Brisbane this weekend, the cheapest Friday afternoon Virgin flight will cost $169 while Qantas has no flights available until May 13.

Despite paying more, Qantas will offer more flights too and from major regional centres to the city each day while Virgin’s current schedule showing on average three flights a day in each direction as opposed to Qantas’ five.

And while you may pay less if you book now with, a lifting of domestic travel restriction has not yet left the realm of discussions with Government health advice remaining clear – stay at home.

Equally as unknown is the mortality of Virgin Australia which remains in voluntary administration with a bail-out all but denied so far by the Government.

But travellers should be wary as we have seen already before and during the pandemic, flight schedules have changed like the wind and will most likely continue to do so in these uncertain times.

