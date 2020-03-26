Virgin reveals Rocky flight plan amid pandemic

DESPITE an ASX announcement earlier this week outlining that Virgin Australia and subsidiary airline Alliance would be suspending its Brisbane to Rockhampton routes, Virgin will continue to fly to and from Rockhampton twice a day.

The flights will include one return service in the mid afternoon and one in the evening every day excluding Saturday.

Virgin has commissioned a Boeing 737 to make the two daily flights.

Rockhampton Airport manager Marcus Vycke said the continued flights were primarily aimed at essential travellers.

“Virgin are continuing to run a small number of services in and out of Rockhampton aimed at those who have to travel for essential reasons such as medical treatment,” he said.

“The advice from the health services has been very clear – nobody should be taking holidays or carrying out any non-essential travel.”

Mr Vycke said extra measures were being taken at the airport to keep travellers as safe as possible once on the ground.

“We have introduced a range of extra precautionary measures in the airport including enforcing social distancing, increased cleaning, and the installation of extra hand sanitiser stations,” he said.

The Rockhampton Airport has also offered to house some planes that will not be in use for the foreseeable future.