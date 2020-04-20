Menu
Virtual learning ‘switched on’ for Term 2

Sean Fox
20th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
AS Term Two commenced for the majority of schools today, virtual teaching was "switched on" to assist students, teachers and parents as children continue to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also been announced the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) will deliver educational content with the help of Queensland Resources Council (QRC) during the term.

QRC's chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the academy had been working with the Queensland Department of Education and teachers to deliver the content remotely, with direct links to the nation's curriculum.

"Technology is the great connector during these challenging times and the QMEA will continue to deliver its services to students in the south-east and the regions through virtual classrooms," Mr Macfarlane said.

"QMEA will deliver the educational content using the capability of the QRC-led national minerals and energy education portal (www.oresomeresources.com) as well as through interactive webinars and online videos to teach students science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and tips to enter the essential trades in our industry."

The QMEA will offer additional access to more educational resources and online experiences to assist teachers in understanding the skills needed in the sector and the teaching and learning of minerals and energy.

QMEA is the education arm of the QRC and partners with 75 schools across the state with the help of industry professionals.

"The latest data provided by the Queensland Government shows that almost 22 per cent of QMEA students who finished school in 2018 and went to university began studies in engineering and related technologies last year, compared with 15 per cent of students in non-QMEA schools," Mr Macfarlane said.

Over five per cent of QMEA students entered a mining field compared with 0.2 per cent of non-QMEA students.

"Most pleasingly, four per cent of indigenous students in QMEA schools entered mining careers, compared with just one per cent of non-QMEA indigenous students. Thirteen per cent of QMEA female students in apprenticeships went into the mining sector compared with two per cent of non-QMEA females."

