Virtual reality business is 'on another level'

Doug Webb offers a unique virtual reality experience from his new Noosa-based business 3D Pod.

Doug Webb offers a unique virtual reality experience from his new Noosa-based business 3D Pod. Caitlin Zerafa

THE latest in virtual reality technology can be experienced in a unique setting in Noosa, and the message from 3D Pod's Doug Webb is if you haven't tried it, you need to.

As a 3D artist an modeller with a background in building finishes, Mr Webb offers a one-of-a-kind venue.

From gaming to architecture and 3D printing, what Mr Webb is most excited about is group virtual reality experiences.

"Everyone has the greatest fun," he said.

The multi-purpose space in Acadia Walk has three "zones" where clients can visit and make the most of virtual reality and 3D printing technology. The first is known as the "gamer zone" where individuals or groups can experience six-dimensional virtual reality, riding a roller-coaster or "walking the plank".

The gamer zone also offers a membership where gamers can come and play from a section of games or upgrade to play VR-style.

"It's just another level, just another extreme level depending on what game you're playing," Mr Webb said.

3D Pod also has a "maker zone" where members can access two 3D printers and have their designs turned into reality.

Mr Webb also has a "creative zone" where architects can use virtual reality to see designs come to life.

"Architects can bring clients in and experience a virtual reality zone," he said.

"You can walk around a room, to scale, look under benches.

Open until 9pm most days of the week Mr Webb said a VR experience was a great social event and suggested it would make a fantastic office party.