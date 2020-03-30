Virtual solution to isolation woes

ADAPTABILITY has and will continue to be a core characteristic keeping the heads of local businesses above water during the COVID-19 pandemic and for artists, it is no different.

Central Queensland artist Mark Coombe is one of those who has found a way around mass gathering restrictions as the pandemic increasingly alters the movements of many.

His first solo exhibition ‘Paintings from the Saddle’ was set to go ahead at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton on April 3.

'Early Muster' by Mark Coombe

Instead of cancelling the exhibition and subsequently losing sales as a result, Mr Coombe will now showcase his work using an immersive Facebook live virtual walk-through in his Emu Park shed turned art gallery.

“The exhibition will feature 21 unique oil paintings that show the lifestyle of the men and women who spend much of their lives on horseback in the saddle,” he said.

'Cool Reflections' by Mark Coombe

“Horses are a feature of the exhibition and many of the simple interactions that occur every day are depicted in the paintings.

“The exhibition has a distinct Central Queensland flavour with Brahman cattle in many of the paintings.”

Mr Coombe has been oil painting for the last decade with his art selling to all states and territories in Australia and internationally.

'Time to Think' by Mark Coombe

Although Mark often displays his art at local events, “Paintings from the Saddle” is his first Solo exhibition.

Fore those keen to take part in the exhibition from the safety of their own isolation, follow ‘Mark Coombe Outback Art’ before the exhibition date.

The website gallery of all paintings will open on his website www.markcoombe.com at the same time.