Virus alert 300km from Sydney outbreak

Health officials are scrambling to contact visitors to the Van Gogh exhibition at the National Gallery in Canberra after an infected Sydney man visited the nation's capital on Monday.

The man from Sydney’s northwest has low virus levels but NSW Health has been unable to rule out the 40-year-old from being Covid-19 positive when he visited Canberra, ACT Health said in a statement.



The man spent almost two hours at the National Gallery of Australia at Parkes visiting the Botticelli and Van Gogh exhibitions as well as visiting the gift shop.

The infected man visited National Gallery in Canberra on Monday. Picture: Alan Porritt

He was at the tourist attraction from midday until 1.45pm.

An hour later he popped into Via Dolce Pasticceria in Canberra’s city centre where he stayed from 2.45pm until 3.15pm.

“In addition, if you were at the National Gallery of Australia, including the main gift shop, from 12-2pm on Monday 14 June, you must be vigilant for even the mildest of Covid-19 symptoms, immediately get tested and isolate until a negative test is received,” ACT Health warned.

“Investigations and contact tracing is underway this morning. As part of this, ACT Health will be looking at Check In CBR and other ticketing data to help identify people who were at the venues above.

ACT Health said it had commissioned extra staff at testing clinics and would monitor demand and respond as needed.

The latest concern comes after a Bondi health food store, a women’s retail store and a bowling club joined a growing list of exposure venues in Sydney linked to an outbreak of coronavirus in the eastern suburbs.

Authorities announced on Thursday afternoon that four people had tested positive for the virus over the past day, with three in the city’s east and one in its northwest.

❗PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT❗

We have been notified that a positive case visited the ACT on Mon 14 June and visited a number of locations. Locations are now listed on our website anyone who has visited at the specified times must follow Health directions: https://t.co/WtSIVve3dNpic.twitter.com/7QC0VfwJ0D — ACT Health (@ACTHealth) June 17, 2021

Two of the cases are a married couple, including a man who works as a limousine driver for international flight crews. It has been confirmed he is carrying the highly contagious Deltra strain.

Another is a woman in her 70s, who is believed to have contracted the virus when visiting the Belle Cafe in Vaucluse on June 13, where the limousine driver had been on June 11 and 12.

The fourth case is a man from Baulkham Hills, who authorities say has a low viral load; investigations as to whether his test was a false positive are ongoing. He is the case which visited Canberra while unknowingly infectious.

OTHER VENUES

Several other venues have been added to a rolling list of alerts.

For instance, anyone who has visited Northmead Bowling Club at 166 Windsor Road on Sunday 13 June between 3:30pm to 10:00pm is urged to call the health department and get tested immediately.

Those who visited Lorna Jane, Zetland at the East Village Shopping Centre on Monday 14 June between 11am to 1pm is also considered a close contact and should be tested immediately.

Lorna Jane Zetland has also been added to NSW’s exposure sites.

In addition, anyone who visited the East Village Shopping Centre during that time should also be tested.

NSW Health also put out an alert for those who had visited The Health Emporium on Bondi Road on Tuesday 15 June between 12.15pm to 12.45pm should also be tested.

Harris Farm market has also been added to a growing list of exposure venues in Sydney.

EXPOSURE SITES

NSW Health has added the following venues to its list of exposure sites.

If you attended on the dates and times listed, you are considered a close contact of the positive cases and must isolate and get tested immediately:

Northmead, Northmead Bowling Club, 166 Windsor Road, Sunday 13 June, 3:30pm to 10pm

Leichhardt, Harris Farm, Shop B1, 51-57 Norton Street, Tuesday June 15, 9.50am to 10.05am

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Sunday June 13, 10.20am to 11.45am

Castle Hill, Spotlight, 12 Victoria Ave, Tuesday June 15, 11am to 11.20am

Castle Hill, Contents International Design and Luxury Store, Hills Supa Centre, 18 Victoria Ave, Tuesday June 15, 11.20am to 11.45am

Bondi Junction, Harry’s Coffee and Kitchen, 500 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction, Tuesday 15 June, 3pm to 3.40pm

Bondi Junction, NAB in Westfield, 500 Oxford Street, Tuesday 15 June 2.45pm to 3.10pm

Bondi Junction, David Jones in Westfield, 500 Oxford Street, Tuesday 15 June, 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Vaucluse, Field to Fork, 101 New South Head Rd,Friday 11 June, 12pm to 4pm

A Harris Farm store has been added to the list of exposure sites. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gera

Anyone on the following public transport service is a close contact and must immediately call NSW Health on 1800 943 553, get tested and self-isolate for 14 days from the date they were on the bus, regardless of the result:

Bondi Junction to North Sydney, 200 Bus, From Bondi Junction interchange to Blue St, North Sydney (near North Sydney Station), Tuesday 15 June, Departed approx. 4.25pm, arrived approx. 5pm

Anyone who attended the following venue at the listed time is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop:

Vaucluse, Nielsen Park, 6 Steele Point Road, Sunday 13 June, 11.45am to 2pm

Bondi, Fruitologist, 151 Bondi Rd, Bondi NSW 2026, Tuesday 15 June, 1pm to 2pm

NSW health authorities had already demanded those who attended the screening of a movie in Bondi Junction isolate for 14 days and on Wednesday night a host of other sites were added to the list.

Those who saw the 1.45pm screening of the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at Events Cinema Bondi Junction in cinema 1 on Sunday June 13 have been told to get tested and isolate for 14 days from the day of the screening, even if they return a negative test.

NSW Health has also requested anyone who at this venue to contact authorities “immediately”.

RELATED: New local case in Sydney

The case reportedly visited Bondi Junction a number of times. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Health on Wednesday night identified further venues of concern in Zetland and Redfern associated with the case.

If you were at any of the following venues of concern at the times listed, you must immediately call NSW Health on 1800 943 553, get tested and self-isolate until you receive further information from NSW Health.

Zetland, Coles, East Village Shopping Centre, O’Dea Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Zetland, Taste Growers (fruit and vegetable shop), East Village Shopping Centre, Shop 39/2 Defries Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Zetland, Lorna Jane, East Village Shopping Centre, T12A East Village, 4 Defries Avenue, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Zetland, East Village Shopping Centre, 4 Defries Avenue, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Bondi, The Health Emporium, 263-265 Bondi Road, Tuesday 15 June, 12.15pm to 12.45pm

The Health Emporium on Bondi Road, Bondi.

Redfern, Wax Car Wash Café, 375 Cleveland St, Monday 14 June, 12pm to 3pm

Earlier, nearly a dozen other venues were added to the exposure list with authorities concerned the infected man in his 60s visited a number of sites while potentially infectious.

Those “venues of concern” are listed below, with anyone who visited the below sites at the time of concern asked to get tested and isolate until a negative test result is returned.

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Friday June 11 between 9.15am to 9.50am

Bondi Junction, Sourdough Bakery, 500 Oxford Street, Friday June 11 between 12.40pm to 1.10pm

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 10.20am to 10.45am

Bondi Junction, David Jones, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11am to 11.40am

Bondi Junction, Myer Bondi, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11.40am to 12.15pm

Vaucluse, Washoku Vaucluse, 52 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 12pm to 1.30pm

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 1.20pm to 1.50pm

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Sunday June 13, between 11.30am to 12pm

Vaucluse, Rocco’s, 103B New South Head Road, Monday June 14 between 10.55am to 11.30am

Vaucluse, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Tuesday June 15 between 9.50am to 10.25am

North Ryde, Celeste Catering Macquarie Park Cemetery Cafe, Macquarie Park Cemetery, Corner of Delhi and Plassey roads, Tuesday June 15 between 1pm to 1.20pm

Originally published as Virus alert 300km from Sydney outbreak