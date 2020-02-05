Virus fears over sick Qantas passenger

A woman has been quarantined at Melbourne Airport after arriving on a Qantas flight from Los Angeles with a cough, according to reports. Picture: iStock

A PASSENGER on a Qantas flight has been quarantined at Melbourne Airport, sparking concern among fellow travellers.

9News reports Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service crews met QF94 when it arrived in Melbourne this morning with the unwell passenger on board.

The plane sat on the tarmac for about an hour and a half while quarantine crews removed the woman, who reportedly had a cough.

News.com.au understands the woman is not sick with coronavirus and has since been released from quarantine.

The area of Terminal 2 at Melbourne Airport being used to assess passengers' arriving from China for the Coronavirus. File image. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

However, the incident left passengers feeling unsettled in light of the global coronavirus emergency.

"(It was) pretty concerning considering the hype about coronavirus," a passenger named Ashleigh told 9News.

"It was just a worry that if someone were infected on the plane that all those passengers would have been exposed to it."

It comes as a cruise ship is quarantined near Tokyo in Japan after about 10 people on-board were confirmed to have coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess is in lockdown at the port of Yokohama after officials confirmed 10 cases on board.

The 2666 passengers and 1045 crew on board were tested after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus.