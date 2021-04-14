Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Further deep cleaning will be carried out at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after remnants of COVID-19 were found in a ward. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Further deep cleaning will be carried out at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after remnants of COVID-19 were found in a ward. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Health

Virus found in outbreak ward after clean

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Apr 2021 6:55 PM

COVID-19 fragments have been detected in a closed ward of a Brisbane Hospital, weeks after it became the site where two separate clusters emerged.

Ward 5D of the Princess Alexandra Hospital was closed in late March after a nurse and doctor treating infected returning travellers contracted the virus and unknowingly spread it through the community.

Queensland Health revealed deep cleaning had been carried out last week by contractors engaged by the Department of Housing and Public Works.

Additional cleaning will be carried out from Wednesday after further testing detected COVID-19 in the ward.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was unlikely the virus fragments were contagious.

"It's not unusual for traces (of COVID-19) to be found that are not contagious," she said.

"The Health Minister is seeking further information, and the health experts will look at the issue."

The Queensland Health Minister is expected to reveal more later on Wednesday.

Originally published as Virus found in outbreak ward after clean

coronavirus editors picks pa hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conference to address CQ’s climate change concerns

        Premium Content Conference to address CQ’s climate change concerns

        Environment The Central Queensland Climate Change Symposium will be held at CQUniversity in May.

        Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

        Premium Content Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

        Music Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold its Creative...

        Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

        Premium Content Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

        Crime “There are people who are no longer alive because they have done it.”