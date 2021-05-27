Menu
Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino said authorities were bringing more resources to the hotline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw
News

Virus hotline cracks under lockdown pressure

by Angie Raphael
27th May 2021 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM

Victoria’s coronavirus hotline has been inundated with calls as many people struggle to get through.

“There are currently high volumes of calls to the hotline and may be connection difficulties or delays,” the Victorian Health Department said.

“We are working with the service provider and will advise as soon as this issue has been rectified.”

It comes following the announcement of a seven-day lockdown in the state, which will begin on Thursday night.

Authorities are asking people to be patient.

“We are bringing more resources in to the hotline,” Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters on Thursday.

“We will more than double the number of operators in the coming time.”

Victoria has recorded 26 cases of coronavirus, including 12 in the past 24 hours, with the list of 79 exposure sites continuing to rise.

Originally published as Virus hotline cracks under lockdown pressure

