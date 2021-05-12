Menu
Victorian authorities are trying to track down hundreds of AFL fans, believing they may have boarded a train with a man who has tested positive to COVID-19.
Health

Virus warning for footy fans

by Ben Graham
12th May 2021 12:30 PM

Victorian authorities are working with the AFL to track down hundreds of fans who attended the clash between Richmond and Geelong last Friday.

They are working on the assumption that "many hundreds" of fans may have, after the game, travelled on the same train as a Wollert man who has tested positive to COVID-19.

Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters the two clubs were helping contact members and supporters who travelled to or from the game on the same train as the infected man.

