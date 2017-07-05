Vision of Rocky's bright cultural future features massive 'yellow thing'

Rockhampton wants to know: What is this yellow thing?

CONCEPT designs usually feature fit, young, vibrant people, basking in a future world only tangible through the artworks in which they feature.

But a daffodil-esque, bright-yellow blob person plonked in front of Customs House and half its size is hard to ignore.

A concept design of the historic building, destined to house an impressive art collection along the revitalised Rockhampton riverbank, has surfaced on social media.

While it only appears to raise the eyebrows of two figures in the far left corner, it has people on Facebook wondering, "What is this yellow thing"?

In all of the The Morning Bulletin's extensive coverage of the Rockhampton CBD redevelopment, we are yet to uncover this glorious image.

LaLa the Teletubbie.

But days ago, it popped up on the Rockhampton Open To Discussion Facebook page.

We are lost for answers, but can only speculate; confirmation of life on another planet?

A re-imagined Maggie Simpson, Upsy Daisy of In The Night Garden fame or perhaps even LaLa the Teletubbie?

Upsy Daisy of In The Night Garden.

Is it simply a really artsy thing and we are over thinking it?

Or is it Rockhampton's new mascot? Are we no longer the Beef Capital? Will there be 14 of these scattered throughout the city?

Will "Welcome to Rockhampton" be slapped across it's robust waistline?

Welcome to Rockhampton Bull at Yeppen Round-a-bout. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK080114cbull1

The Rockhampton Regional Council have been contacted to see if they can shed some light.

If you are in a position to put this to rest, please contact tmbully@capnews.com.au