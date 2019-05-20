Vital expansion means more opportunity to give back

ALL ABOUT BLOKES: Paul Percival and Peter Riddle looking forward to the expanded Men's Shed at CQUniversity.

AFTER nine years of operation, Rockhampton's Men's Shed is expanding, with three new buildings to be erected on a block of land at CQUniversity.

It took two years of negotiations with the university and the state government, but the centre has now secured the lease of the block on Darumbal Rd.

The land has been cleared and trees have been removed, but the club still needs help in getting their new location up and running.

Chairman Jim Lawler hopes with a little help from the public via a GoFundMe page, $40,000 can be raised to pay for ground works, electricity, concreting and plumbing to begin construction of their new site.

One of the sheds will be a metal and woodwork shed, the other an arts and crafts centre with a gym, storage facility and first aid room, and the third a recreation room.

Rockhampton men's shed. James Lawler, Marion Lawler and Les Brooks. Allan Reinikka ROK270219amenshed

Mr Lawler said the centre was lucky enough to receive gym equipment from Frenchville Sports Club, as well as around $100,000 from Iwasaki Foundation to purchase the first shed kit and its erection.

The move will inevitably allow more members to visit the centre, and increase opening times from 8.30-12.30pm to 8.30-3pm, and even permit Saturday openings.

"Once we get the first building up, we'll look for grant applications or donations to build the second lot of sheds so we can get people who are lonely out of their homes and bring them around to the sheds,” Mr Lawler said.

"They can come around to the sheds and form friendships with others.

"This is about entertaining people and giving them a purpose in life. Most of these people worked hard in their lives and were put on the shelf.

"We reach out to those sort of people. It's not just men, we cater for women as well. As long as they are 18 or over, they can be a member of Men's Shed.”

Mr Lawler said he hopes the expansion will increase member numbers from 50-odd to up to 120, and then double it in the second year of operation and so on.

"It's just somewhere they can come spend a day or week in their spare time and it gives them something to do,” he said.

"I've got a philosophy that Men's Shed can be anything you want it to be.

"We've got a boat here ready to do up, so we will have a fishing club attached to that and other facilities as well like darts clubs, and a billiard or snooker club.”

More than just a recreation shed, Men's Shed offers support for those dealing with mental health issues, depression and redundancy.

"We've had half a dozen people come here very depressed. We have a morning tea every morning so we sit and have a coffee and a bit of a chat and it seems to life their spirits,” Mr Lawler said.

"Those six people have since gone back into the workforce because they gained courage in themselves. That's a good thing.”

Rockhampton men's shed. Keith Mann, Roger Pound and Matthew Taylor. Allan Reinikka ROK270219amenshed

The shed also provides visitors with the opportunity to discover new passions and careers.

"There's a guy here now who cannot work full time but he manages work shops and is now the shed manager and does extremely well. He manages the people who come here and assists them,” Mr Lawler said.

"We just had a gentleman who is retired and used to be an auctioneer at the Cattleyards. He's building doll houses.

"There was another gentleman who was a boilermaker and is now a self-taught carpenter.

"Our vice president was a surveyor and is now in carpentry work and I used to work in newspapers as a printing engineer.”

The process in getting people back on their feet involves "talking to them, finding out their interests and pointing them in the right direction to find someone with specific skills”.

"We've got a guy here now who is I.T. savvy and he's teaching me about making a GoFundMe page. You can change your skills,” Mr Lawler said.

"One of those six guys was a solicitor for the government and was entrenched years ago.

"He got enough faith in himself to go back into the private sector as a solicitor and he's now retired and works for Meals on Wheels.

"He's giving back. That's what it's all about.”

Mr Lawler said the shed also points people towards a network of assistance professionals at Anglicare or the Salvation Army to help them "get their lives back together”.

"When someone is made redundant, the impact on their life, their family's lives is just unbelievable,” he said.

"The feeling of self worth goes.

"This place is about helping people, caring about others and caring about themselves, and making our community a better place.

"The biggest asset we have is family and this does create a family atmosphere. I'm trying to help people because my wife, Marion, and I experienced what it's like losing your family and we know how difficult it is.

"We want to make people realise they are worthy people. I guess it's helped me. I get a lot of satisfaction from helping people.”