Vital funding needed to change homeless man’s life

A Coast initiative improving a homeless man's quality of life by restoring his van needs community support after coronavirus put a halt on fundraising.

Local charity Level Up Sunshine Coast started a GoFundMe page in March to raise money for supplies that will be used by local tradies to return the man's run-down van to its former glory.

Charity founder Matthew Phillips said the man, who was previously camping at Mudjimba with his two dogs, deserved "something nice".

"He was living in a car and then (when) his mum passed away he invested his inheritance on a van, so he is trying to better himself and his situation," he said.

"It's just not the standard he can live in, if you saw it you would be pretty shocked as to how he has stayed in it for so long.

"So, for us to step in and provide this for him I think it's more motivation for him to continue bettering himself and it will improve his quality of life."

We have finally begun (after a very rough start to the project due to COVID-19 restrictions) our planned... Posted by Level Up Foundation on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

Mr Phillips budgeted $5000 for the van renovation and has raised $964 so far.

He said the fundraising slowed considerably when coronavirus hit, but hoped the ability to claim donations on tax would encourage more donations.

"Everything was kind of postponed because of what was going on," he said.

"No one wanted to spend money because they didn't know what their financial situation was going to be.

"It was pretty hard time for everyone.

"But we have remapped and got it all up and running again and we are doing install this weekend. I will cover it until we raise the money.

"Every donation that we receive since the 23rd of April over two bucks is tax deductible."

On July 11 and 12 Coast tradies will help install new cabinetry in the van along with a new interior and electrics.

"It's getting completely revamped and the whole thing has been cleaned out, it looks like a completely new van already and we have only spent one day on it," Mr Phillips said.

The Level Up Charity is planning on restoring more vans after finishing this project.

To donate click here.