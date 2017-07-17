Vital new $15m road link to open within months

Aerial photo of Panorama Dr earthworks as of February this year.

MOTORISTS can expect to be cruising on the much-anticipated Panorama Dr come September.

The important link in the Livingstone Shire's strategic road network will provide an important transport link to service the Capricorn Coast's northern growth corridor.

It will also become a critical alternate evacuation and supply route during natural disasters.

Panorama Dr will also play a key role in addressing traffic congestion on Anzac Parade, which will both enhance the current foreshore revitalisation and make it a more "pedestrian friendly precinct”.

An LSC report reveals as of May 2017, nine of the 14 elements were between 98 and 100% complete.

Still outstanding are the Type 4 Retaining Walls (70%), pavements (70%), Sealing (70%), Asphalt (80%) and street lighting (90%).

The current date for Practical Completion of Segment 2 - Panorama Drive (Farnborough Rd to Adelaide Park Rd) is October 2, 2017.

But the report reveals based on current discussions with JRT Civil their anticipated completion date will be mid-September 2017.

Construction of the $15 million jointly-funded local and state government project began in July 2016.