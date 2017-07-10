Vital program opens in historic Quay St building

ANITA Griffiths was a nurse managing a medical supply shop when she found her calling.

The manager of the 60 and Better program, who has been on board for 20 years, landed the gig when a member who used to stop in and chat at her medical supply shop told her the position was available.

"My background was nursing and the lovely lady that managed the program before me used to drop into my small business, have a chat and give me the news- letters,” Ms Griffiths said.

"She was very sad because her husband got a transfer so they had to move so she asked me to apply, which I did, and there you are, 20 years later and I'm still here.”

The program has reached a milestone with 60 and Better moving into a bigger facility in a refurbished, historic Quay St building last month.

Funded by the Department of Communities, the program, now based at 248 Quay St in Rockhampton, offers healthy aging exercise and social activities to reduce social isolation for seniors.

"Companionship is a big thing, because people out there for lots of reasons become isolated and need to be involved in something with like-minded people to improve their health and well-being,” Ms Griffiths said.

The program was initially funded by the Queensland Government to look after seniors but as time changed and governments changed, so did the funding source.

"We are now under the Department of Communities and the department still has the same mission involved, reducing social isolation for seniors,” Ms Griffiths said.

"I love being involved with older people, empowering them to enjoy their lives and it's just in my nature to care about them, want their opinions, want to know that they are socially connected.

"If you go into social isolation and get involve- ment with grief the amount of health-related issues that come from that are incredible.

"You've got your mental health issues and even your physical issues because you don't really look after yourself.

"You don't really eat well, you might not drink enough water and it's not healthy being on your own 24/7.”

Over her 20 years Ms Griffiths has experienced many success stories of seniors getting back into the community.

This year she has had three rather massive success stories, particularly with men.

"Getting men out and about can be very hard,” she admitted.

"One man had a lot of problems after losing his wife, it was so sudden.

"Not that he continued much with us but he went to the Rural Fire Brigade SES so that's a success story.

"Another one now comes to cards three days a week and pops out on the bus when we go out on a day trip and it is really rewarding.”

A team of 45 volunteers helps Ms Griffiths in her role, and she said she would be lost without them.

"We wouldn't have this program if I didn't have a management committee, the committee oversees what I do basically,” she said.

Last month, to celebrate relocation, an open day was held.

"We have a sub-branch in Mt Morgan aptly known as the Dee River Oldies and they are a really strong group, they work well together, do lots of fantastic things and they decided they would bring a busload down to say hello on the day,” Ms Griffiths said.

"I had gotten three seniors there who didn't know a thing about the program but saw it in The Bulletin and they turned up to see if there were things through the program they may have enjoyed.

"I would hope that a lot of people would see this and think they could get a lot out of the program because we are a very friendly bunch and we aim to keep prices as low as we can.”