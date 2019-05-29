Vital regional health centre closes its doors

MEDICAL CLOSURE: Hillcrest Specialist Centre - Emerald is closing its doors, but services are continuing.

MEDICAL CLOSURE: Hillcrest Specialist Centre - Emerald is closing its doors, but services are continuing.

A POPULAR Emerald medical centre is closing its doors next month, however, its services will continue.

The Hillcrest Specialist Centre in Emerald has been servicing the Central Highlands for 15 years, allowing specialists to consult with patients to reduce travel and accommodation costs.

The medical centre supports two specialists who visit to consult patients on a monthly basis and accommodates visiting allied health professionals on a regular basis.

Hillcrest Specialist Centre, Emerald.

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital chief executive Fiona Hebbard said the lease for the centre expired on June 30 and would not be renewed.

"Over the years we've had ophthalmologist, gynaecologists, general surgeons and orthopaedic surgeons all go out there,” she said.

"Instead of having that full cohort, we only have a few surgeons who go out there now, so it just wasn't viable to maintain that space for the limited services we were using it for.

"That is why we have made that decision.”

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital CEO Fiona Hebbard.

Although the medical centre will be closing its doors, Ms Hebbard said Central Highlands patients needn't worry, "the service is not stopping”.

"Surgeons will still be coming out to see patients pre and post operatively, the consulting service will be done out of Emerald Medical Group instead,” she said.

"We try really hard to get specialists to come on board and come out because GPs in Emerald have been telling us they would love having the specialists come so patients don't have to travel to Brisbane and Rockhampton. We are not shutting down the service.”

Ms Hebbard said Hillcrest takes the services they provide out west "very seriously”.

Hillcrest Specialist Centre, Emerald.

"We have surgeons going out there now and when I speak to new surgeons coming on board the offer is always there to accommodate them and pay their travel,” she said.

"We always tell them they will enjoy it because the people are so grateful - it is a nice experience for the specialist.

"I will continue to try and grow the service.

"We have been dealing with Emerald Medical Group and they have accommodated our doctors with the days they want, which is great.

"We haven't had any issues gaining space for it because there is a specialist area we will be working out of.

"We are going nowhere, we are just moving house.”

Hillcrest Specialist Centre, Emerald.

Emerald Real Estate is the leasing agent for the property, located on Borilla St, and is currently looking for a new tenant to take up the specialised medical centre with seven medical purpose fitted out consultation rooms.

Emerald Real Estate principal Jason Campbell believes there should be good interest in a quality commercial space, given the high traffic flow area and unique fit out suitable for all types of consultancy.

"The space could also be converted back to an office with existing fit out,” he said.