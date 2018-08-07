Vociferous group protest over maternity service closure

THE small Central Queensland town of Theodore marched as one yesterday as residents fought to save their maternity service.

It was announced in June that the threatened maternity service was closing for good and expectant mothers would be forced to travel 100km to Biloela, 210km to Rockhampton, 224km to Gladstone or 340km to Emerald.

Hundreds of people, young and old, rallied beside each other to protest against the closure of the hospital's maternity service.

The vociferous group were armed with banners that read "Save Theodore birthing services” as they marched through the streets of the town.

Theodore Maternity Services Protest: Passionate residents of Theodore were out in force on Tuesday to protest the closure of the hospital's birthing suite.

READ: Theodore community will fight for their maternity services

READ: Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

Several businesses closed their doors to join the fight.

After meeting at Neville Hewitt Park, the passionate protesters marched through the main street and stopped at the front door of Theodore Hospital where Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service CEO Steve Williamson held a private meeting with the hospital board and hospital staff.

A public meeting was held afterwards where a full house voiced their concerns and fired angry questions at the hospital board.

Theodore Maternity Services Rally: Locals walked through the streets of Theodore chanting "we want choices" on their way to the Theodore Hospital to protest the decision to cut maternity services.

Mr Williamson said the decision to close the maternity service was "purely due to safety.”

He said larger hospitals can provide 24-hour, 365-day-a-year access to emergency theatre for the small number of mums who may need it during birth.

"We need to have the right medical workforce, the right access to theatres, the right nursing and midwifery on those rare occasions where mum needs extra or life-saving support intervention,” he said.

"That might be one mum in 50 or one in 100, it might be less frequent, but when it happens and when a mum and bub - or both - need emergency intervention, surgery, caesarian section, we want to make sure we can provide that.

"It was clear to me the community have concerns about the extra travel and the impact that puts on mums and families having to travel.

"I understand that... but that doesn't change the safety requirement.”

ON THE MOVE: Theodore residents fight for maternity services to be reinstated. Vanessa Jarrett

Mr Williamson said there was a "real strength in Theodore” from people who are passionate about their community, their hospital and what they want to see.

The birthing suite was forced to close in 2011 due to the damage from that year's floods.

The future of the maternity service has been up in the air ever since as the theatre room needs significant refurbishment.

In an attempt to fund this, the community rallied and raised $70,000 for hospital renovations and equipment.

The large crowd at the CQHHS public meeting at the Theodore Hotel on Tuesday. Vanessa Jarrett

To this day, the money is reportedly still sitting in a bank trust.

Since 2011 there have been no planned births.

The only births have been emergencies.

In 2010 and 2011 combined, there were 41 births at Theodore Hospital and in 2012 there were 22.

Since 2013, there have been 39 births at the hospital.

The Hospital and Health Service told the residents of future developments planned for Theodore Hospital including antenatal and post-natal services, better emergency capability, after hours plain X-ray services, telehealth development and telechemotherapy.

The large crowd at the CQHHS public meeting at the Theodore Hotel on Tuesday. Vanessa Jarrett

The board talked about the developments and discussed the new theatre facilities which would allow more procedures to be undertaken at the regional hospital, including colonoscopies.

Emergency births will still be an exception at the Theodore Hospital.