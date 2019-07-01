Zeek Power picks up the tempo, hits new high on The Voice

ZEEK Power is one step closer to The Voice grand final.

The singer songwriter, who grew up in Bowen and Rockhampton, is now one of just nine singers vying for the reality show's title, which includes a recording contract and $100,000 grand prize.

The versatile artist showed off yet another side of his talents, breaking out the dance moves for Calvin Harris's up-tempo disco funk song Feels.

The performance got coaches Kelly Rowland, Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem up out of their big red chairs for a boogie.

"Is this not the coolest show on TV when you have Zeek's performances?," Delta said. "That was a real surprise Zeek. What I'm really excited about is I didn't know you had that layer to you."

Boy George urged the 28-year-old to keep embracing and trusting in his unique style.

"You do it with such a quirky aspect - don't lose that," he said. "It was quirky, cartoony, fun, but (you're) also taking it seriously. You're respecting the craft but you're also bringing that fun thing."

Guy Sebastian was impressed Zeek managed to improve on last week's impressive performance.

"I was worried for you. Last week I was like 'Has Zeek peaked too early?'," he said.

"Then you're like popping the moves and stuff. You are just peaking at the right time."

But his victory was bittersweet. In a surprising triple elimination at the end of tonight's show, Zeek is now the only singer remaining on Team Kelly.

He and his coach were both clearly floored by the exits of Denzel and Lara Dabbagh.

The Voice semi-final airs tomorrow at 7.30pm and the grand final airs Sunday at 7pm on Nine.