Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen has been eliminated from The Voice.
Former Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen has been eliminated from The Voice.
TV

Voice favourite booted in mass exit

by Bronte Coy
3rd Jul 2019 7:30 AM

Five contestants have had their hopes of winning The Voice dashed - including early season favourite Jack Vidgen.

The 22-year-old former Australia's Got Talent winner generated plenty of headlines earlier this year when it was revealed he was returning to his origins by auditioning for another reality singing show.

RELATED: The untold story of Jack Vidgen

Vidgen blew the coaches and audience away with his incredible voice throughout the show, but his emotional performance of You Are The Reason by Calum Scott last night fell short of attracting enough public votes to move forward in the competition.

 

Vidgen with host Sonia Kruger.
Vidgen with host Sonia Kruger.

Speaking after his elimination from Guy Sebastian's team, Vidgen insisted he had no regrets.

"This has just honestly been the most incredible experience of my life. It's just been so healing and it's just - there is no words to describe it. I just want to thank everyone, the whole team, Guy, all of you, just everyone," he said.

"It's honestly changed my life, and I'm never going to stop singing ever again."

 

He was an early favourite to win the show.
He was an early favourite to win the show.

Vidgen had previously had a five-year break from performing after winning AGT in 2011 at the age of 14 and struggling with suddenly being thrust into the spotlight.

Two other members of Sebastian's team were also kicked out last night - Mitch Paulsen and Chynna Taylor - along with Delta Goodrem's All Star contestant Sheldon Riley and Boy George's Lee Harding, who also appeared on Australian Idol in 2005.

 

Zeek Power, Diana Rouvas, Jordan Anthony and Daniel Shaw are now through to the next round.

The Voice grand finale will air Sunday 7pm on Nine.

channel 9 jack vidgen music reality tv television the voice 2019 the voice australia

Top Stories

    Coal miner's wife pleads with company to save its men

    premium_icon Coal miner's wife pleads with company to save its men

    News Coal miner's wife pleads with company to help workers’ mental health following the death of South Mackay man David Routledge.

    Pauline Hanson demands more for town struggling to survive

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson demands more for town struggling to survive

    Politics The purchase of properties by Defence has left businesses concerned

    Zeek powers his way into The Voice grand final

    premium_icon Zeek powers his way into The Voice grand final

    News SINGER reveals yet another talent in semi-final performance.

    Weekend wrap of Rocky wooden racquet shenanigans

    premium_icon Weekend wrap of Rocky wooden racquet shenanigans

    News Golden years relived at weekend carnival

    • 3rd Jul 2019 9:26 AM