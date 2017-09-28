Volcano fears won't stop Yeppoon woman's Bali getaway

Alex Bambling on her last trip to Bali.

Alex Bambling on her last trip to Bali. Alex Bambling

AFTER receiving tickets to Bali for her birthday, Yeppoon woman Alex Bambling isn't backing out of her getaway despite an imminent volcano eruption.

With the Indonesian island's Mt Agung volcano brewing, Alex is among hundreds of Australians being notified of the potential threat the active volcano has on travel plans.

The Indonesian Government have evacuated hundreds of people directly surrounding the foot of the volcano in the lead up to it's awaited eruption.

Mt Agung has not erupted since 1963 and is expected to cause widespread damage.

The 22-year-old is set to take off in two weeks for her third epic trip to Bali with her friends, but is more worried for the Balinese people living nearby.

"It is obviously a little worrying for us, but especially for the local villagers who live around the base of the volcano,” she said.

"If the volcano does erupt it could destroy hundreds of people's homes.”

Mt Agung is the highest point in Bali and facing imminent eruption. Shayla Bulloch

Balinese Governor, I Made Mangku Pastika, has encouraged tourists to continue with their travel plans to the popular tourist hub saying there's no immediate risk outside of the 12km exclusion zone.

Alex, manager at Fringe Hair Room, was excited for a much needed break to one of her favourite holiday destinations and hoped it would still be as lively as she remembered.

Smoke is the next obvious threat to travellers which previously grounded planes for days in the wake of Mt Rinjani's eruption in September 2016.

Reports state local Indonesian airports were preparing alternate travel routes for the potential smoke hazard if Denpasar Airport was forced to close.

Alex said she was constantly keeping up to date with the volcanic activity but the risk was well worth it for a 10-day getaway in paradise.

"I made sure my travel insurance covered any situations like this as it's happened before,” she said.

"So fingers crossed it lies dormant for a couple more weeks.”