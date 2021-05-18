Menu
Voluntary euthanasia bill to be put to parliament: Premier

by Hayden Johnson
18th May 2021 11:18 AM
Voluntary assisted dying legislation will be put before parliament next week, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declaring the time is right for the state to consider the important issue.

The government will introduce a Bill making voluntary assisted dying available to patients who have a condition that is advanced and expected to cause death within 12 months.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces voluntary assisted dying legislation will be considered by Queensland Parliament next week. Picture: David Clark
Patients must reside in Australia, have the capacity to make a decision around end of life choices and be at least 18 years old.

"For many, this will be the most important work this parliament will do," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She called for a respectful debate around the issue.

"It is a deeply personal choice," she said.

 

 

 

The Bill will be introduced next week and be referred to the Health Committee for 12 weeks, which will report back to the parliament.

In September the parliament will debate and vote on the Bill.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman received the Queensland Law Reform Commission's report last week.

