Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isaac Regional Council councillor Viv Coleman, left, Rural Fire Service Superintendent Brian Smith, Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford, Rural Fire Service Area Inspector Andrew Houley, Hope Fabillar and State Emergency Services representative Andrew Wyatt.
Isaac Regional Council councillor Viv Coleman, left, Rural Fire Service Superintendent Brian Smith, Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford, Rural Fire Service Area Inspector Andrew Houley, Hope Fabillar and State Emergency Services representative Andrew Wyatt.
Rural

Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE service has broken out of three years of hibernation, as the Carmila State Emergency Service announces its reopening.

The Carmila SES group bounced back into operation this week, going from zero active volunteers in 2017 to 18 new applications.

The renewed volunteer spirit was driven by the new SES Local Controller and Isaac Regional Council work, Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford said.

On Wednesday, the first responders celebrated their rebirth, in their new shared facility with Carmila and District Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr Crawford said the return of the SES Group would enhance the safety of the town, improving its resilience and disaster preparedness.

"Whether it's first aid, flood boat operation, storm damage or a land search, our SES volunteers can often be the difference between life and death," Mr Crawford said.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, left and Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford with new State Emergency Service volunteers at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, left and Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford with new State Emergency Service volunteers at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.

Read more

Isaac State Emergency Service needs your help

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

Marine merger could save volunteer crews

"Your help will enable the Carmila SES to quickly establish a strong relationship with the community and provide vital support to other emergency services in times of need."

"SES volunteers give up their personal and work time to support their communities and often travel long distances, especially in regional areas, to help others through difficult times.

"They play an important role helping the community to prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster."

Mr Crawford thanked the new volunteers for their dedication to the community.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our communities and we appreciate the time you take out of your busy lives to do what you do in helping keep the community safe.

The new Carmila unit joins eight other Isaac region SES groups, in Moranbah, Nebo, Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Glenden, St Lawrence, and Greenhill.

State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, and State Government representatives at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.
State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, and State Government representatives at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

In the last financial year, Isaac SES groups tallied more than 2000 hours in operational tasking, training, group exercises, public education, recruitment, fundraising and equipment maintenance, Mr Crawford said.

"These hours dedicated to protecting Queensland communities are highly valued and greatly appreciated," he said.

The new unit was launched as three Mackay groups struggle with flailing membership.

The orange volunteer army was temporarily disbanded in Midge Point and Koumala.

Mackay SES acting local co-ordinator Alex McPhee said there were no members in the two towns, and only two volunteers in Campwin Beach.

More Stories

carmila craig crawford fire and emergency services isaac region isaac regional council rural fire service ses volunteers state emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council publicly opposes CQ Health housing decision

        premium_icon Council publicly opposes CQ Health housing decision

        Health Mayor Kerry Hayes said the timing of the announcement “defies logic”.

        SOAKED: Rocky gets a month’s rain in a day

        premium_icon SOAKED: Rocky gets a month’s rain in a day

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said two troughs overlapped to...

        Mine worker caught drug-driving a third time

        premium_icon Mine worker caught drug-driving a third time

        News This time he had both methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

        POLL: Vote for the CQ cutie with the cheekiest smile

        premium_icon POLL: Vote for the CQ cutie with the cheekiest smile

        News The Morning Bulletin was overwhelmed with entries when we called for the region’s...