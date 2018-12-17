Volunteer awarded prestigious art internship

Jessica Cathcart received one of three 2019 Backstage Pass regional internships though Qld Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art

Jessica Cathcart received one of three 2019 Backstage Pass regional internships though Qld Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery volunteer has been awarded one of only three prestigious Backstage Pass regional internships through Queensland Art Gallery|Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) for 2019.

Jessica Cathcart volunteers at Rockhampton Art Gallery, contributing to activities and projects in exhibitions and collections.

A student at Central Queensland University, studying Bachelor of Arts (History and Writing), she aspires to a career in arts administration.

The Backstage Pass program works with regional arts workers to provide access to transformative experiences in their community and support lifelong learning.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services committee Cr Rose Swadling congratulated Ms Cathcart on the internship.

"It's great to see the hard work and determination of our young people such as Jessica pay off with this internship," Cr Swadling said.

"Being immersed in the working of our state institution she will witness first class arts administration in action, gaining a better understanding of their duties to expand her experience in and knowledge of 'best practice' procedures and standards.”

Jessica will take up her internship in 2019 at QAGOMA, where she will develop an understanding of the role of photography in art curation.

She will gain knowledge in methods and systems used to overcome the challenges of managing a sizeable collection.

"The QAGOMA Regional Internship is an incredible opportunity for regional gallery volunteers, such as myself, to engage with and learn from an institute at the very helm of cultural representation in Australia,” Ms Cathcart said.

"Gaining further experience with QAGOMA's team would establish a solid foundation on which I could begin my career."