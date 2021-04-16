Menu
Medical Marijuana from Dutch Coffeeshop
Crime

Volunteer busted using drugs in Rocky hotel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A RSL volunteer was busted using drugs at a Rockhampton hotel.

Christopher Gavin Schultz, 33, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possess drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to the Park Avenue Hotel Motel on March 22 about 4pm in relation to people using drugs at the venue.

He said police attended the hotel and went to a room with the manager where they found Schultz and others.

Senior Constable Rumford said that inside Schultz’s bag, the lining was torn and hidden inside was o. 9 grams of marijuana wrapped in tin foil.

He said there was also a used glass pipe in the bag.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Schultz, who was unemployed, volunteered at the Gracemere RSL and had previously worked in telecommunications and tattooing.

Schultz was fined $800 and convictions were recorded.

