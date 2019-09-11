Volunteer celebrates milestone

ARCHER Park Rail Museum volunteer, Bill Head celebrated his 90th birthday with a party to mark the special occasion.

Mr Head has been a volunteer at the Rockhampton tourist attraction since 2001.

For over 18 years, he has given tourists and locals tours of the museum, demonstrated the morse code machine and electric staff instrument.

As a past station master for Queensland Rail, Bill has a vast knowledge of the railway and its operations.

Local teacher, Ms Sandra Brady from the Rockhampton Grammar School took time off from her work to attend his party so she represent the school, and thank him for all his time spent with the children over the many years they’ve visited the centre.

“We had a very good turnout as you will see from the group photo, to congratulate Bill on his 90th birthday,” said a spokeswoman from the museum.