Volunteer faces court on assault charge

A VOLUNTEER firefighter has escaped conviction for touching a teenage girl with the court ruling it was an "aberration" from his otherwise outstanding community behaviour.

Roger Francis Daly, 52, faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault following a complaint made by a 13-year-old.

The court heard the Queensland Ambulance Service employee "deliberately" touched the girl - a friend of the family - on the upper thigh while sitting in a car at Chermside in 2017.

Both defence barrister Joshua Jones and Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre did not offer a reason for the touching, with the judge saying it was "out of character"

Mr Jones said his client was a decorated community-minded citizen who had numerous awards and medals and strong character references.

The court heard Daly had made "significant" contributions as a volunteer firefighter, often providing support to regional communities.

Mr Jones said Daly was suspended with pay from his job with QAS while the charge made its way through the court.

Judge Ryrie accepted that the offending was not "sexual or indecent in any way" and was an "exceptionally low" level of offending.

"You are a person of good character, you have provided significant community contributions across the board," she said.

"In this case it was just an aberration on your part."

Mr McIntyre said the teenager did not provide a victim impact statement but she told him the touching made her uncomfortable.

Daly was released without penalty and no conviction was recorded. - NewsRegional