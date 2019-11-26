Volunteer firey shares photo from devastating week of fires

Byron Taylor sent in a photo he took in between filling water bombers during the recent Yeppoon fires.

RURAL Fire Service volunteer firefighter Byron Taylor was exhausted, mentally drained and physically worn when he decided to take a quick break to catch his breath.

Sitting in a calm paddock, the wind blowing through the weeds, Mr Taylor turned his phone towards a water bomber he was helping to refill and snapped a photo - a juxtaposition of quiet against the tumultuous week of flaming bushlands and burning homes.

A peaceful snap, amid a week of chaos for the Capricorn Coast.

“That was actually the second day and I wanted to take five minutes to catch a bit of a breather because it had been so full on with everything else,” the Blackwater haul truck operator said.

“It does take a toll on your body - you’re constantly moving around and busy and even the fumes from the air craft itself.

“(The fires) were full on. I’d never seen anything like it.”

Byron Taylor sent in this photo, after finding ten minutes between filling water bombers to take a couple of snaps. "Thank you very much to the pilots for doing such an amazing job," he said.

Mr Taylor has been involved in the Rural Fire Service for over five years, and after starting out at Bondoola, the fires were particularly close to home.

“I got down there and showed my support because I know the area quite well,” he said.

“I was showing my support mainly for the pilots as well. I sent a few photos to the pilots and the Commissioner, momentarily capturing the moment.”

Although the fires have now passed, there are many who are now left rebuilding their lives after the devastating losses.

Friends of Mr Taylor lost their home on Mount Ray Rd.

“I’m wanting more support for them,” he said.

Donations are welcome. Please contact the Caves Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page for more information.