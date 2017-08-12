Volunteer vehicle torched in cruel act of vandalism

A vehicle used by the Rural Fire Service volunteers at community and educational events was stolen and set alight Saturday morning.

A VEHICLE used by volunteers to promote fire safety and education has been stolen and set alight overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the burning vehicle in Bill Crane Park, Berserker, at 6.38am.

Inspector Les Williams from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the vehicle was used by Rural Fire Service volunteers to conduct education and community engagement programs at schools, open days and other events.

He said the vehicle was stolen from the North Rockhampton Fire Station on Yaamba Rd during the night, but authorities are unsure of a time.

The vehicle was booked for a number of community events which now require alternative arrangements.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have information about the incident which could help locate the offenders, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.