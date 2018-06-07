Menu
DISAPPOINTED: Lesley Guy.
Volunteer: Walali gave people chance to become independent

Michelle Gately
8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
IN HER time at Walali Neighbourhood Centre, Lesley Guy has helped hundreds of people at the lowest points of their life.

Although its primary function was the delivery of mental health support services, the centre became known as a safe space for those living rough.

Walali offered a warm shower, a cup of coffee and a friendly face in a safe and non-judgemental environment.

Ms Guy said it was "really difficult” to see the centre close as the mental health services transitioned to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

"Social inclusion is one of the most important parts of recovery; this is what this centre offered,” she said.

"It provides an opportunity to become independent and not be defined by their mental health issues.

Ms Guy said the NDIS may require people to "take a step back” in their recovery to receive help.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

