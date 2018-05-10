Volunteering: A way to network and build a community

Terilee Anderson and Debra Wickerson are enjoying volunteering at Beef Australia 2018. Terilee has taken a week away from her farm while Debra has taken annual leave from her full-time work.

Vanessa Jarrett

MOST PEOPLE take time off work to go on holidays, visit family or head overseas but not Wowan woman Terilee Anderson.

This week, Terilee has taken the week off to volunteer at Beef Australia 2018 and she is 'loving it.'

"I have done a shift everyday,” she said.

"I had a big day yesterday in the stud cattle scribing for the Droughtmaster group, they had the most cattle entrants so it was quite a big job.

"On other days I have been in seminars so that is directing traffic to the right rooms, setting them up, tea and coffee, chairs, making everything is tidy and making sure people can get to where they need to be.”

With 170 volunteers throughout the week, the event runs smoothly with the help of those willing to donate their time.

Terilee said the volunteers made a "sea of blue shirts” across the showgrounds and were important for international visitors as well as those from close to home.

A grazier herself, Terilee loves coming to Beef Australia every three years and thought this year she would give volunteering a go as a way to get more involved.

"I love Beef Week and it's a big part of what we do and what better way to volunteer a bit of time,” she said.

"It's about being part of a community. Even though Rocky is a big town this is such a big organisation and event for our local area.

" If we can get in and support it, it will get bigger and better every year.

"I have attended other years and I thought instead of that I may as well come and be a part of it.

"It's where you make connections. While I was in the Droughtmaster stud the other day, you are making networks, meeting different people that you wouldn't normally meet.”