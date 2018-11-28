Volunteers celebrate 30 years of information centre

VOLUNTEERING their time for the love of their region is a given for the amazing team at the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre, and has been for the past 30 years.

One such volunteer, Beverley Gilligan, has been volunteering at the centre for almost 30 years and - having recently celebrated her 80th birthday - has no intention of leaving any time soon.

Winning the 2011 Queensland Tourism Award for Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer was a huge compliment for Beverley, who said it has been her lifelong enjoyment of interacting with people and the love of her region that has encouraged her to devote so many years to promoting the region she calls home.

The team at Wreck Point lookout.

"I don't care what anyone says, we live in the most beautiful place in the world with its diversity and wonder wherever you go,” Beverley said.

"As volunteers, we visit all the tourism operators in the region and get to know them and their product so we can share that with our visitors from all over the world.

"It is vital to stay up to date and I can tell you that people are constantly upgrading and changing so even as a local person, it's always a surprise to see the new and interesting happenings throughout the region.”

Beverley said she believes the volunteer role has kept her in touch with the region while allowing her to enjoy a wonderful social life where she gets to do her favourite thing which is spend time with others from both here and visitors to the region.

Volunteers from years gone by.

"I intend to continue doing this job until I go gaga and am still confident to drive and share my love of the region with others.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said Beverley, or 'Gillo' as she is affectionately called, is amazing and one of an incredible team of dedicated volunteers who have continued to serve our community in the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre.

"With the celebration of 30 years since the opening of the centre, I believe it is fitting to pay our respects to this amazing group of people who provide an incredible service to our visitors, community, local businesses and destination each and every single day,” Ms Carroll said.

Trevor Belz at his retirement celebration after 21 years of volunteer service.

"It has been an honour to work with them for 20 years of my career and I have many fond memories of our familiarisation trips, tourism award wins and shared laughs.

"I am in awe of their generosity to community and hopefully everyone is as grateful as I am for their service.”

Capricorn Coast Visitors Info Centre timeline

1981 - The Capricorn Coast Tourism organisation (CCTO) was formed, championed by Brian Hooper Snr

1988 - Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre opened

1993 - Noelene Edwards commenced the part time role as VIC Secretary Co-ordinator

1996 - The CCTO employed its first full time General Manager

2002 - The organisation was financial enough to employ it's second part-time employee

1988 to 2018 - The Capricorn Coast Visitors Information centre has been ably operating 7 days a week and manned by the amazing team of volunteers and a VIC Supervisor who reports to the CEO