Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld RRT Volunteer Ian Bowder
Qld RRT Volunteer Ian Bowder
News

Volunteers go the distance

Zara Gilbert
5th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

“The family’s appreciation for our delivery showed on the beaming faces of the children we delivered the RRT Food Boxes to – they were just so thankful.”

When Central Queensland locals Marg and Ian Bowder, heard The Rapid Relief Team’s call-out for volunteers to help deliver Food Boxes to vulnerable families, putting their hands up to help was a no-brainer.

They drove 650km, a 6.5 hour round trip from Bundaberg to Rockhampton to ensure a family of nine received much needed Food Boxes put together by the Rapid Relief Team.

“When a request was sent out for someone to do Food Box drops to Rockhampton, we thought it was a great opportunity to help families in self-isolation,” Mrs Bowder said.

Over the past few weeks, Food Boxes to nearly 10 families have been hand-delivered in the Rockhampton, Bundaberg and greater Central Queensland regions, part of the 675 boxes ­delivered across the entire state.

RRT partnered up with the Queensland Government to impliment the initiative, providing food to those who may be struggling or otherwise unable to leave their home.

The majority of recipients are unemployed workers, the elderly, those who are in self-quarantine and families suffering from domestic violence.

RRT managing director Ron Arkcoll has called for all Queenslanders in need to reach out and register for their free box.

“Already 675 boxes have been delivered in Queensland, including seven in Central Queensland, and the process is very simple – to register for a food box, call 1300 HEALTH,” he said.

If you live in Queensland and need support, please call 1300 HEALTH, so help can be organised.

coronavirus rockhampton rapid relief team
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCOTTY’S FISHING FRIDAY: Wind to play havoc for fishing

        premium_icon SCOTTY’S FISHING FRIDAY: Wind to play havoc for fishing

        News No chance of offshore fishing for the next week given the weather predictions.

        ’I want you’: Man’s chilling words to kidnapping target

        premium_icon ’I want you’: Man’s chilling words to kidnapping target

        Crime Beau Thomas Andrew Burke in court for attack on woman

        Nurse at centre of Rocky COVID-19 case recovers

        premium_icon Nurse at centre of Rocky COVID-19 case recovers

        Health Central Queensland appears to be COVID-19 free

        ‘Massive shortage’ of eggs Australia-wide predicted

        premium_icon ‘Massive shortage’ of eggs Australia-wide predicted

        Business Plans may drastically impact the cost of your grocery shop