Volunteers go the distance

“The family’s appreciation for our delivery showed on the beaming faces of the children we delivered the RRT Food Boxes to – they were just so thankful.”

When Central Queensland locals Marg and Ian Bowder, heard The Rapid Relief Team’s call-out for volunteers to help deliver Food Boxes to vulnerable families, putting their hands up to help was a no-brainer.

They drove 650km, a 6.5 hour round trip from Bundaberg to Rockhampton to ensure a family of nine received much needed Food Boxes put together by the Rapid Relief Team.

“When a request was sent out for someone to do Food Box drops to Rockhampton, we thought it was a great opportunity to help families in self-isolation,” Mrs Bowder said.

Over the past few weeks, Food Boxes to nearly 10 families have been hand-delivered in the Rockhampton, Bundaberg and greater Central Queensland regions, part of the 675 boxes ­delivered across the entire state.

RRT partnered up with the Queensland Government to impliment the initiative, providing food to those who may be struggling or otherwise unable to leave their home.

The majority of recipients are unemployed workers, the elderly, those who are in self-quarantine and families suffering from domestic violence.

RRT managing director Ron Arkcoll has called for all Queenslanders in need to reach out and register for their free box.

“Already 675 boxes have been delivered in Queensland, including seven in Central Queensland, and the process is very simple – to register for a food box, call 1300 HEALTH,” he said.

If you live in Queensland and need support, please call 1300 HEALTH, so help can be organised.