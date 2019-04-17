Volunteers needed for GKI project

HELP US OUT: Young volunteers to build the new boardwalk will include members of Gen Yadaba.

GREAT Keppel Island midden, located between Monkey and Long Beaches, will have a makeover and young volunteers are being asked to get involved in the project.

Bunnings and Landcare Australia are collaborating with Woppaburra Elders, Capricornia Catchments, Gen Yadaba and Livingstone Shire Council to facilitate a DIY environmental project on Great Keppel Island on May 18-19.

Capricornia Catchments project co-ordinator Shelly McArdle said the project involved demolishing an aged boardwalk that was no longer safe and constructing a new boardwalk for all to enjoy.

"The purpose of the original boardwalk was to protect an Aboriginal midden site from the impacts of foot traffic and the resulting erosion,” Ms McArdle said.

"The midden is of significant cultural value to the Woppaburra people, with artefacts that date back to over 3000 years ago.

"The work will be undertaken with great care to limit any disturbance to the midden site.

"Following the demolition, a 120m boardwalk will be constructed to minimise damage to this sensitive area.”

While the project will take several weeks, a group of young volunteers, including members of Gen Yadaba, will build the new boardwalk over two days.

Ms McArdle said local young people were needed to help with the project on the weekend of May 18 and 19.

"Transport to and from the island, meals and accommodation will all be provided,” she said. "With the help of local Bunnings team members, volunteers will have the opportunity to develop practical, hands-on DIY skills whilst helping protect the midden site.

"They will also hear from Woppaburra elders about the island's indigenous cultural heritage and learn about the ecological values of the Keppel Bay Islands and surrounding reefs.”

Expressions of interest to volunteer are open til April 23.

If you are aged between 18 and 28 and interested in taking part, visit landcareaustralia. org.au/bunnings-great-keppel -island or phone Shelly McArdle on 0428123244.