Volunteers pick up almost 100kg of rubbish along coast

This group collected a mountain of rubbish and that was only a part of littler collected across the Coast.

This group collected a mountain of rubbish and that was only a part of littler collected across the Coast.

THIS year's Clean-up Australia Day activities across the Capricorn Coast were deemed yet another success after crews from all aspects of the community set about removing rubbish and debris throughout the Livingstone Shire.

This volunteer's ute took multiple trips to the landfill.

"The volunteers covered an area from Blue Dolphin Caravan Park to Cedar Park shopping centre, and around the mangroves from Merv Anderson Park to Appleton Park, and covering Ross and Fig Tree Creeks,” Mr Wells said.

The KBSC Clean Up crew made up of sailors, parents, staff and volunteers.

"At the end of the session we weighed 93.2kg of bagged rubbish, including recycling material, and collected numerous big items that could not be weighed, including a stroller, three car tyres and old computers.

"We also had two utes driven by members of the inlet crew heavily loaded with rubbish taken to the landfill which was also not in the weighed rubbish bags.”

KBSC Sailing Instructor Olivia Healy and Green Fleet Sailor Toby Franceschin.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Sports Coordinator Ella Sagnol said KBSC sailors, staff, volunteers and parents also lent a hand in the clean-up day.

"Our sailors have a strong connection to the ocean and naturally want to take care of it,” Ella said.

"We estimate that just around the Sailing Club alone we collected about 60kg of rubbish (empty bait bags half buried in sand) and debris.”