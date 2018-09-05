Vote for River Fest as your favourite Queensland experience

WITH your help, the Rockhampton River Festival could soon be announced as Queensland's most popular tourism experience.

As part of the 2018 Queensland Tourism Awards (QTA), residents can now vote for the River Festival in the RACQ People's Choice award category.

Having just celebrated its fourth year, Mayor Margaret Strelow said the River Festival has quickly cemented its place as Regional Queensland's premier winter festival, drawing many thousands of people to the city's iconic Riverside to celebrate the three day event.

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment Array

"We have come to love the festival, which in such a short time has become a fixture in our calendar and in our hearts, but now it's time to make sure the rest of Queensland knows about it too," Cr Strelow said.

"When I first talked about developing a festival, my catch phrase was that it should help us to fall in love with our own city again but also to show the world how wonderful we are.

"Winning this award will showcase the Rockhampton River Festival in all the right places.

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment Array

"Our Events Team at Advance Rockhampton continue to secure and to develop unique and impressive attractions, and this has really raised the bar for large-scale regional events in Queensland.

"The festival is always beautifully styled with a lot of focus on building lifetime memories for our community.

"Obviously there is a lot of work behind the scenes in preparing the props and settings, many people from right across council who delight in creating just the right atmosphere. And of course there are many volunteers to recognise as well. I would love to see their contribution honoured with a win as a true 'People's Choice'.

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment Array

"It's your opportunity to say thank you.”

To vote for the Rockhampton River Festival visit www.racq.com.au/peopleschoice and you will automatically go in the running to win a $5,000 RACQ Travel Voucher.

Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment Array

Voting closes on Monday September 24 with the winner announced at the Queensland Tourism Awards ceremony at the Gold Coast on November 16, 2018.