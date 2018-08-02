VOTE: Hundreds witness 'huge fire ball' in CQ sky

HUNDREDS of stunned Central Queenslanders had their eyes locked on a mysterious "light in the sky" last night which sparked a full emergency search after reports the sighting was a plane going down.

Queensland Police Service initially rushed to the area 50km north of Rockhampton to reports of a major aircraft incident but later called the search off after "no evidence was found" of a plane crash.

Several residents around the region also saw the light "flash across the sky" with many speculating it could be anything from a meteorite, space junk, satellite or a UFO.

Residents as far as Emerald, Sarina and even Cairns reportedly saw the same light that looked like a "giant shooting star" that flashed across the sky around 7pm on Wednesday night.

Social media users took to Facebook to share their theories after police confirmed the sighting could have been a meteorite.

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News

Carmel Robinson: "There were plenty of sightings of 'something'. But then as the sightings were coming in from as far as Emerald, Sarina and further North Qld, and then other really bright 'falling stars' at later times, it became clear that this was probably going to be a meteorite."

"I hope some lucky farmer finds the remnants."

Ross Rees: "Been on night shift all week seen a lot of shooting stars and meteorites."

Justin Fox: "It was a meteorite burning up in the atmosphere, it was seen here in the Whitsundays and in Townsville."

Chantal Booth: "A lot of people out west of Rocky reported seeing something flash across the sky to the north. Most of them thought space junk."

Allen Twiner: "Iridium satellites makes a green flash when burning up in the sky, guessing one could have come down unexpectedly."

Erin Beatson: "Was such a beautiful sight hey! Fingers crossed I'm correct - but I can understand why someone may have thought it was a plane and reported it as.

"But think it's a beautiful nature occurrence."

Justin Welburn: "UFO."

Tim Lynette Olive: "I saw it going down on a 45 degrees going from west to east at north side of Apis creek."

Erin Beatson: "Wont be a plane.. it's been seen all over Qld. I saw it in Mackay. others saw it in Mt Isa and Ayr."

"I think it was just a super incredible looking meteorite. Stunning fluro green behind it. Fingers crossed we all saw the same thing."

Cameron McKenna: "Just the local aliens from the old Marlborough road trying to get back home."

Tahlia Craft: "Oh my gosh I saw something that looked like a giant shooting star when I was driving."

"But thought I was seeing things! I kept looking until it vanished. Was huge fireball! Praying everyone is okay."

The Morning Bulletin will be speaking to Rockhampton astronomer and Glenmore State High School science teacher, Matt Barber for his take on the astronomical event.